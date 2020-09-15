Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.03. Koss shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Koss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 million, a P/E ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $3.95 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 2.97% of Koss worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

