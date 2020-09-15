Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,378 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 415,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,887 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 252,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 173,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Shares of GSBD traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. 2,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,544. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $640.29 million, a PE ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

