Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after buying an additional 93,027 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Tronox by 96,846.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tronox by 495.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,355,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,523 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in Tronox by 14.6% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,797,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 229,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,556,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

TROX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. Tronox Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.14 million. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Ltd will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

TROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.