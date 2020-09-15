Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,198 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 135.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.14. 178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,841. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $223.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

