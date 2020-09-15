Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,000 iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 649,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iCAD by 585.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 274,956 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 312,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 205,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. iCAD Inc has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $221.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.32.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 69.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iCAD Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICAD. BidaskClub cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 24,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $247,301.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 195,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,128.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $95,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,364,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,007,325.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,794 shares of company stock valued at $658,688. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iCAD Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD).

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.