Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,000 Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSTO. B. Riley raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of VSTO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,135. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. Vista Outdoor Inc has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $479.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

