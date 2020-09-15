Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 545 Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 545 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Trade Desk by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Trade Desk by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after acquiring an additional 103,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,416 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $13.37 on Tuesday, reaching $440.88. 13,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $459.95 and a 200-day moving average of $343.73. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.10, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $515.20.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total value of $742,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,101.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 2,840 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,409 shares of company stock worth $3,817,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stephens lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.73.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

