Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 575 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $17.66 on Tuesday, hitting $493.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,974. The company has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $499.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $573.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $397.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.80.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.