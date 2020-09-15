Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 965 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $107,423,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $84,716,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,450,000 after purchasing an additional 356,163 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29,652.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 275,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,123,000 after purchasing an additional 274,882 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,161,000.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $281.49. 135,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197,928. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.14. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

