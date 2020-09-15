Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys 226 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,409 shares of company stock worth $17,582,995. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.53. 126,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,796,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.45 and its 200 day moving average is $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.