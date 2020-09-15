Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.01. 22,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,011. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $180.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.45 and its 200 day moving average is $138.85.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,858 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,546 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Nomura boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.54.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

