Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,656 First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after purchasing an additional 501,326 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,998,000 after acquiring an additional 224,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the first quarter worth $2,601,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 678,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 96,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 934.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 89,420 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of FPF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,906. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $24.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.