Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Page Arthur B boosted its stake in Walmart by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 11,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Walmart by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.66. 253,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,749,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.02. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.58.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,605 shares of company stock worth $33,861,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

