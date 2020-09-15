Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $253,000 Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,032,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,599 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,763,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after buying an additional 145,451 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,296,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,710,000 after acquiring an additional 247,121 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,158,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,803,000 after acquiring an additional 130,423 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 45,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,630. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25.

