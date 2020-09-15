Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 179.6% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $225,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 460.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,276 shares of company stock worth $3,160,342. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $201.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,302. The firm has a market cap of $134.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

