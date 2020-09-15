Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $465,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after buying an additional 17,583,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 164.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,843 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.93. 49,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

