Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.2% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $3,191,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 68.1% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.15. 433,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,988,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

