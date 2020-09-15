Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $296,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $567,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,584,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,548. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $186.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.18.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.