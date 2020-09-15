Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,424. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $120.70 and a 52-week high of $172.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.93.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

