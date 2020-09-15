Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 94,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,093,000 after buying an additional 539,754 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 417.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,278 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 57.5% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,658,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,446,000 after acquiring an additional 605,347 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

AXSM stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.91. 8,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,330. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 2.81.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.09.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $59,549.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

