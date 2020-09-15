Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Evolus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Evolus by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOLS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. 3,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,589. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.83. Evolus Inc has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

