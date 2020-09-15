Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 90.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. 1,246,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,401,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.