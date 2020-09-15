Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 568.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,133,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,636 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,685,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,010,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,978.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,039,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 989,217 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,098,000.

SLV traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,944,316. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

