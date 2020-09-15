Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,775 Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Flying Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flying Eagle Acquisition stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,714. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24. Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Profile

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

