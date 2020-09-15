Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at $376,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Polaris Industries by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 57,394 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Polaris Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at $308,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at $50,257,141.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,614 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $95.53. 13,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,333. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.16 and a beta of 2.12.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

