Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 448,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 260.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

NASDAQ TRIL traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 78,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. Trillium Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.23.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trillium Therapeutics Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

