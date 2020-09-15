Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barton Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,150. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $181.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

