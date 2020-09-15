Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.37.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 50.16%. Research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Read More: What is a death cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.