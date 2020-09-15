Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LGF.A. Barrington Research upped their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cfra lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

LGF.A stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. Lions Gate Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $813.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.91 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Equities analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.