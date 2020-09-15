Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LGF.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cfra cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, reiterated a sell rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of LGF.A opened at $9.64 on Friday. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $813.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.91 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

