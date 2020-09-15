Loopring (LRC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $96.44 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $316.51 million and approximately $96.44 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loopring has traded 57.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00044589 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.68 or 0.04439724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004960 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00036280 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009249 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,144,995,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.