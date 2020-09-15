Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.22 on Tuesday, reaching $169.41. The company had a trading volume of 95,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.93 and a 200-day moving average of $124.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $171.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Nomura increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Securiti increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.