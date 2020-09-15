Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) Insider Purchases C$2,262,720.00 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,262,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,396,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,738,624.56.

TSE:LUG opened at C$11.89 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold Inc has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$13.49. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

LUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday. Haywood Securities upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.