Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$14.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$14.25.

LUG has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$11.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 200,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,262,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,396,357 shares in the company, valued at C$49,738,624.56.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

