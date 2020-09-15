MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at National Bank Financial

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAG. Scotiabank set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a C$21.25 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of MAG Silver from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.26.

MAG opened at C$22.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 116.52, a quick ratio of 115.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -119.84. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$5.33 and a 1-year high of C$24.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.96.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. On average, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.36, for a total value of C$203,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,743 shares in the company, valued at C$1,969,687.48. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total transaction of C$150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,788 shares in the company, valued at C$5,553,366. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,000 shares of company stock worth $4,168,630.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

