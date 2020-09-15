Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Receives $8.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.54.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $82,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,881,885 shares in the company, valued at $38,745,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 64,700 shares of company stock worth $378,511. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,820,000 after buying an additional 848,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 160,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 166.05%. Research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

