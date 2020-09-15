MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) versus Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verra Mobility and MakeMyTrip’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $416.72 million 3.94 $33.34 million $0.65 15.63 MakeMyTrip $511.53 million 3.41 -$447.78 million ($4.26) -3.96

Verra Mobility has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MakeMyTrip. MakeMyTrip is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verra Mobility, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Verra Mobility and MakeMyTrip, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 0 6 0 3.00 MakeMyTrip 1 0 1 0 2.00

Verra Mobility presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.41%. MakeMyTrip has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.76%. Given MakeMyTrip’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than Verra Mobility.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and MakeMyTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54% MakeMyTrip -116.86% -41.84% -33.92%

Risk & Volatility

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MakeMyTrip has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats MakeMyTrip on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing. It allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase a range of travel services and products through its Websites makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, makemytrip.ae, makemytrip.com.sg, us.makemytrip.com, and redbus.in; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, including call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. As of March 31, 2018, the company had 14 company-owned travel stores and 30 approximately franchisee-owned travel stores. MakeMyTrip Limited serves leisure travelers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Gurgaon, India.

