Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mamamancini’s had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 583.86%.

Shares of MMMB traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. 67,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,554. The stock has a market cap of $79.30 million, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Mamamancini’s has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mamamancini’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

About Mamamancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

