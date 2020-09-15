Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.16 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 1.95. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $101.74.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 786.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 38,908 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 58.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after buying an additional 192,709 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares during the period.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

