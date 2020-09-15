Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Position Trimmed by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 113.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Markel in the second quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Markel by 2,240.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Markel by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,502,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock traded down $9.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,036.53. 1,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,069.56 and its 200-day moving average is $973.09. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,048.50.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

