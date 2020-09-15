MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $40,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $895,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $1,512,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,839,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MKC traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.11. 1,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,428. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $211.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.70.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

