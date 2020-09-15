MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,159 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $54,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $201.78. 2,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.70. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $211.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,500 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $631,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $895,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

