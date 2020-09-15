Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 31.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Medtronic by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 301,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after buying an additional 29,901 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.33. The company had a trading volume of 73,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.45. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

