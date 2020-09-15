Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. CIBC upgraded Mercer International from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Shares of MERC opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $466.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.74. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently -325.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mercer International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mercer International by 28.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Mercer International by 8.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mercer International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

