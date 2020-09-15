Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $34,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 826.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $733.20.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total transaction of $764,626.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,310,063.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $947.74, for a total transaction of $947,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $14.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $993.33. The stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,667. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,009.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $950.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $797.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The company had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

