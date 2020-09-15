MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,966. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.0185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $58,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $67,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $113,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 24.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 146.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

