Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1,398.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 587.4% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 532.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in Middleby by 34.2% in the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. CL King started coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Shares of MIDD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.03. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,754. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87. Middleby Corp has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

