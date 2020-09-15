Mineral Mountain Resources (CVE:MMV) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd (CVE:MMV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.31. Mineral Mountain Resources shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 19,324 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 million and a PE ratio of -18.82.

Get Mineral Mountain Resources alerts:

Mineral Mountain Resources (CVE:MMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mineral Mountain Resources Company Profile (CVE:MMV)

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., a mining company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold. Its principal project is the Rochford gold project that consists of 345 unpatented mineral claims covering an area of 5,447 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the United States.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Mountain Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Mountain Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.