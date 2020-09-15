MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.46%.

Shares of MIND stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,407. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, COO Dennis Patrick Morris acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,770 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

