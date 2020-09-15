MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.65. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.46%.

In related news, COO Dennis Patrick Morris purchased 35,000 shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,770 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 57.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 73.4% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 523,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 221,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIND)

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

